Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Has $782,000 Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 12,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $770.86.

MTD stock traded down $7.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $772.79. The company had a trading volume of 107,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $638.92 and a 52 week high of $873.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $800.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $731.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.40, for a total transaction of $3,458,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,524,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.60, for a total value of $2,898,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,997,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,284 shares of company stock worth $20,562,863. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

