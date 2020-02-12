Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Invests $184,000 in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,475,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $16.50 price target on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit