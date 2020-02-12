Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Invests $184,000 in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,475,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.56. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $16.50 price target on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

