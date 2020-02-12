Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) to Issue — Dividend of $0.94

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) declared a — dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

RDS.A stock opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $207.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RDS.A shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Santander raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

