Rupee 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $46.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Rupee coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Rupee has a total market cap of $298,134.00 and $46.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rupee has traded up 36.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008091 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,706,100 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

