Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Short Interest Update

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the January 15th total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
RUSHB traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.73. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on RUSHB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About Rush Enterprises
Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.
