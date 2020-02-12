salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,403 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $77,075,000 after buying an additional 123,548 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $52,510.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,927. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $1,881,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,252 shares of company stock valued at $78,535,262. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.91.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,531,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,182. The company has a market capitalization of $167.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.83. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $192.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

