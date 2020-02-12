Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 38,188 ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

In other news, Director John H. Schaefer bought 10,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,486,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712,362. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.38. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

