Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $173,000 in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,693 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Shore Capital lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of GSK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.21. The stock had a trading volume of 248,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,225. The firm has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.5994 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.15%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

