Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $225,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 714,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,316,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.79. The company had a trading volume of 861,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $53.54 and a 12 month high of $62.85.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.