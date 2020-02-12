Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,273,906. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average is $66.75. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

