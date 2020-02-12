Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 64.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 366,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after purchasing an additional 143,694 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its position in Mondelez International by 65.7% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 906.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after buying an additional 193,130 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,028,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,139,336. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $59.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

