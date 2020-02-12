Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes $301,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 70,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $780,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 68,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $618,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $106.75. 6,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,714. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.39. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.