Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 80,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Chubb by 688.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 668,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,903,000 after buying an additional 583,559 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 58,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Chubb by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul J. Krump sold 15,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.07, for a total transaction of $2,366,665.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,203.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,080 shares of company stock valued at $27,507,621. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

CB stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.78. 58,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,062. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.80 and its 200-day moving average is $154.64. The company has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $129.89 and a 12 month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

