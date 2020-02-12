Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GD shares. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.64.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.76. The stock had a trading volume of 53,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,628. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

