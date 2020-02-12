Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

NYSE MMC traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.79. 135,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,876. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $118.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.