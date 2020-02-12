Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,659,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,735,000 after buying an additional 164,353 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 67,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NRZ traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $17.46. The company had a trading volume of 300,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.09. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Argus started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

