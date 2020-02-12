ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.
NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $750.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.94.
In other news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $35,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,223.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 49,748 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,233,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
About ScanSource
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).
Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.