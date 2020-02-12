ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $750.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.94.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $989.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $35,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,223.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 49,748 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,233,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

