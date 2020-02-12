Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF)’s share price dropped 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, approximately 1,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65.

About Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF)

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 41 centres, encompassing approximately 11,500 outlets and total assets under management of $54.2 billion.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit