Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF)’s share price dropped 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, approximately 1,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65.

About Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF)

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 41 centres, encompassing approximately 11,500 outlets and total assets under management of $54.2 billion.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Scentre Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scentre Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.