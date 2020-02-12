Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $28.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

