Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,005 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 7.8% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 24,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 17,575 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,758. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $34.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.