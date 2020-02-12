Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s 6th Largest Position

GYL Financial Synergies LLC cut its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 4.6% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $10,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,939,000. WT Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,175,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,864,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,586,000 after acquiring an additional 272,735 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,191,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,425,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.47. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,825. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $65.65 and a 12 month high of $80.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.64.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

