Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Increased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.37. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

