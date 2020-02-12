Scientific Games (SGMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.15.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In other news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $928,973.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

