Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,800 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 328,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SHIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Sunday.

Shares of SHIP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. 2,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,074. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

