Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,104 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 99,799 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 57,228 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $67.46. 15,531,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,322,676. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

