Sentinel Market Cap Hits $2.78 Million (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $53,044.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

SENT is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

