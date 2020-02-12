Serengeti Resources (CVE:SIR) Trading 2.3% Higher

Serengeti Resources Inc (CVE:SIR)’s share price traded up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, 120,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 85,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 million and a PE ratio of -220.00.

About Serengeti Resources (CVE:SIR)

Serengeti Resources Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company's flagship property is the Kwanika copper-gold deposit covering an area of 9,418 hectares located in the northern Quesnel Trough, British Columbia. It also explores for silver and molybdenum resources. The company was formerly known as Serengeti Minerals Ltd.

