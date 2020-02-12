Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Holdings Cut by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,899,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,523,000 after acquiring an additional 224,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,305,000 after purchasing an additional 67,517 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 615.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 164,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 141,179 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at $7,701,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 12.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $72.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Shake Shack Inc has a 1 year low of $49.28 and a 1 year high of $105.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHAK. TheStreet lowered Shake Shack from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.45.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

