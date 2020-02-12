Shell Midstream Partners Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,169 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,343% compared to the typical volume of 63 put options.

SHLX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.29. 12,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,911. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.07. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. This is an increase from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 638,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after buying an additional 137,170 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,909,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,167 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 92,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHLX shares. ValuEngine lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Shell Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Shell Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

