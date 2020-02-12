Shift Trading Up 42.8% This Week (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Shift has a total market capitalization of $572,902.00 and $257.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shift has traded up 42.8% against the US dollar. One Shift coin can currently be bought for $0.0417 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Livecoin, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,736,795 coins. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDAX, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

