Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $650.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHOP. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $481.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.14.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $47.80 on Wednesday, reaching $540.55. 7,371,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,963. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.70. Shopify has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $499.88. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 178.6% in the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Analyst Recommendations for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

