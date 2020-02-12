Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 19th

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

Shore Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 29.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Shore Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Shore Bancshares to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Shore Bancshares stock remained flat at $$16.23 during trading hours on Wednesday. 13,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,549. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a market cap of $206.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.58. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 23.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

