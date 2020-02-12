Short Interest in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Increases By 16.9%

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the January 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 price target on Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 185.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 17.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Baidu by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 124,430 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.49. 3,630,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,435. Baidu has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $186.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.77, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.03.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

