Short Interest in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Declines By 27.1%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BIO-key International stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.14. BIO-key International has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.19.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 186.77% and a negative return on equity of 73.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

