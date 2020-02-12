Short Interest in CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Decreases By 47.7%

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the January 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 22,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $163.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.39. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $30.95.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 1,118 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,153.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,497,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 213,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 23,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 12,288 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

