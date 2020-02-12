Short Interest in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Increases By 19.6%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the January 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARP Americas LP raised its stake in CF Industries by 257.5% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 26,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CF Industries by 4.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 333,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 40.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after purchasing an additional 289,590 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $32,793,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.87.

CF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,375,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,060. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.91. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

