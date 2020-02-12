Short Interest in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Drops By 36.9%

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the January 15th total of 117,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Shares of CTHR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. 108,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,683. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of -0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $2.48.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 325,304 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 55,852 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.