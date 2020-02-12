Short Interest in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Declines By 90.7%

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the January 15th total of 398,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ CREG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. China Recycling Energy has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

