Short Interest in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Rises By 86.6%

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 86.6% from the January 15th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Data I/O from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Data I/O by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 190,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 307,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Data I/O by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Data I/O during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Data I/O by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.05. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. Data I/O has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

