Short Interest in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Grows By 18.0%

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 18.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 30.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

EMN traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $75.68. The company had a trading volume of 772,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,092. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.94. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $61.22 and a 52-week high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

