Short Interest in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Increases By 79.7%

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, an increase of 79.7% from the January 15th total of 69,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

INFI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.36. 2,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,276. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The company has a market cap of $78.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.75. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.95.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 633,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

