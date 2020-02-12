Short Interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Rises By 26.3%

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the January 15th total of 49,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ITRN stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 32,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,129. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $543.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,844,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,362,000 after purchasing an additional 224,066 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,948,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 703,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 219,685 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 552,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 123,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 546,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 71,123 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit