Short Interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Rises By 26.3%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the January 15th total of 49,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
ITRN stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 32,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,129. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $543.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.86.
Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.
Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
