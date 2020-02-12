Short Interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Rises By 26.3%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the January 15th total of 49,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ITRN stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.14. The stock had a trading volume of 32,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,129. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $543.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,844,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,362,000 after purchasing an additional 224,066 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,948,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 703,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 219,685 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 552,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 123,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 546,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 71,123 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

