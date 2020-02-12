Short Interest in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) Drops By 55.9%

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the January 15th total of 285,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

LEN.B stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.52. 3,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,186. Lennar has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $56.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

