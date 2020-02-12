Short Interest in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Drops By 20.2%

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 536,600 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 672,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of Matson stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.72. 4,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,599. Matson has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Matson’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other Matson news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $110,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 6,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $238,336.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 68,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Matson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Matson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MATX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Matson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

