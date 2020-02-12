Short Interest in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Declines By 28.6%

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 123,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NYSE:OPY opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. Oppenheimer has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $31.82. The company has a market cap of $355.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $1.05. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $295.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 12.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 27.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

