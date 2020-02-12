Short Interest in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Decreases By 32.9%

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the January 15th total of 16,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of OPHC stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $5.06.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

