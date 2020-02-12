Short Interest in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Decreases By 42.4%

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the January 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on PCOM. ValuEngine cut shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Acumen Capital began coverage on shares of Points International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PCOM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.43. 46,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,855. Points International has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $242.67 million, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Points International had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.76% of Points International worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

