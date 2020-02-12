Short Interest in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Increases By 118.8%

R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in R C M Technologies stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 4.73% of R C M Technologies worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.97. R C M Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

