Short Interest in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) Rises By 38.9%

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,100 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the January 15th total of 306,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.25 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Shares of SCPL stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.62. 6,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,041,000. SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SciPlay by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,793 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,420,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,095,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 4th quarter worth about $2,462,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.