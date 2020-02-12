Short Interest in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Declines By 26.2%

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the January 15th total of 80,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,648. The company has a market cap of $72.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.54. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 2.16.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 million. S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. On average, research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SANW shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.60 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,246,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 43,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in S&W Seed by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 407,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in S&W Seed by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

